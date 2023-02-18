NSE to make replacement of stocks in 42 indices, removes Paytm from Nifty Next 50

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange has announced replacement of stocks in total 42 indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Midcap 150, Midcap 100, Smallcap 50, Smallcap 100 and Smallcap 250, on February 17.

Among sectoral indices, the changes will also take place in Nifty Healthcare, Metal, Realty, and MidSmall Financial Services, while under thematic segment, indices like Nifty Commodities, Energy, Housing, India Consumption, India Digital, India Manufacturing, MNC, PSE, Mobility and India Defence will also see replacement of stocks.

"The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its semi-annual review," the National Stock Exchange said in its circular.

These changes will become effective from March 31, 2023.

ABB India, Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Page Industries, and Varun Beverages are going to replace Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gland Pharma, MphasiS, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) in the Nifty Next 50 index as well as Nifty 100.

Now, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, MphasiS along with NMDC will be included in Nifty Midcap 50, while ABB India, Canara Bank, Page Industries along with Torrent Power will be removed from the same index.

In the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank index, Piramal Enterprises will replace Manappuram Finance, while Max Healthcare Institute is going to replace Gland Pharma in Nifty Healthcare.

NMDC will be included, and MOIL will be excluded from Nifty Metal index. With effect from March 31, Mahindra Lifespace Developers will be a part of Nifty Realty index, in place of Sunteck Realty.

DCX Systems will get an entry into India Defence Index, while Tata Coffee will be out of Nifty Tata Group index on account of proposed scheme of arrangement for demerger.

Index Maintenance Sub-Committee also announced changes in Nifty Growth Sectors 15, SME Emerge, Dividend Opportunities 50, Midcap Liquid 15, Shariah 25, Non-Cyclical Consumer, and MidSmall India Consumption indices.