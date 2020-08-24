172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|nse-to-launch-silver-options-in-commodity-derivatives-segment-from-september-1-5748071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to launch 'silver options' in commodity derivatives segment from September 1

The exchange has received markets regulator Sebi's nod for 'options' in goods contracts on underlying silver spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment, the NSE said in a circular on Friday.

PTI

Leading stock exchange NSE will launch 'silver options' in the commodity derivatives segment from September 1. The exchange has received markets regulator Sebi's nod for 'options' in goods contracts on underlying silver spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment, the NSE said in a circular on Friday.

The move is aimed at offering new products to commodity market participants and to deepen the market ecosystem.

"Exchange is pleased to inform its members that having received approval from Sebi, options in goods contracts on underlying silver spot price would be available for trading in commodity derivatives segment with effect from September 1, 2020," the circular said.

Close

Earlier, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had launched 'gold mini options' on June 8.

Options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a pre-determined price within or at the end of a specified period.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.