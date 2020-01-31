App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to launch RFQ platform for debt securities on February 4; BSE on February 3

As a part of continuous market development initiatives to improve liquidity in debt market, the NSE said it is introducing RFQ platform, an electronic platform where market participants can negotiate their deals in any of the eligible securities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch a new electronic platform for debt securities which is aimed at improving liquidity in the segment. In a statement, the exchange said the platform -- NSE RFQ (request for quote) -- will be launched by Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday, February 4.

Earlier, rival bourse BSE has received the markets regulator's approval to launch RFQ in debt securities from February 3.

As a part of continuous market development initiatives to improve liquidity in debt market, the NSE said it is introducing RFQ platform, an electronic platform where market participants can negotiate their deals in any of the eligible securities.

Close

The list of eligible securities include corporate bonds, securitised debt instruments, municipal debt securities, government securities, state development loans, treasury bills, commercial papers and certificates of deposit or any other security as specified by exchange from time to time.

related news

The RFQ platform will be hosted on the existing NSE Corporate Bond Reporting and Integrated Learning and Settlement (CBRICS) environment.

In a separate announcement, the NSE said it has been recognised by Nasdaq for its achievement on the derivatives segment.

Nasdaq, one of major stock exchange in the US has acknowledged and recognised NSE's important milestone in the Indian capital markets, as being the world's largest derivatives exchange, on its famous Nasdaq signboard in Times Square New York, the statement noted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news #National Stock Exchange

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.