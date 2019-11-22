App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to introduce trading in interest rate options from December 9

The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure through hedging.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it will introduce trading in interest rate options based on government securities from December 9.

The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure through hedging.

"Exchange shall introduce Interest Rate Options with effect from December 9, 2019," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.

Interest rate options are financial derivative contract whose values are based on rupee interest rates.

Rival bourse BSE launched trading in interest rate options based on government securities in August this year.

The two bourses had launched interest rate futures in 2014.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Market news #National Stock Exchange #NSE

