NSE to introduce trading in interest rate options from December 9

The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure through hedging.
Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it will introduce trading in interest rate options based on government securities from December 9.
The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure through hedging.
"Exchange shall introduce Interest Rate Options with effect from December 9, 2019," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular.
Interest rate options are financial derivative contract whose values are based on rupee interest rates.
Rival bourse BSE launched trading in interest rate options based on government securities in August this year.The two bourses had launched interest rate futures in 2014.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.