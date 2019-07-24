App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

NSE to exclude 11 stocks from derivatives segment; BSE 9

Apart from nine, NSE in a separate notice said stocks of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital will be excluded from the derivatives segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stock Exchange NSE will exclude eleven stocks, while BSE will remove nine from equity derivatives segment from September 27.

IDBI Bank Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, Engineers India Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd and Raymond Ltd are the nine stocks that will be excluded by both the bourses for failing to meet the enhanced eligibility criteria as prescribed by markets regulator Sebi.

Apart from nine, NSE in a separate notice said stocks of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Capital will be excluded from the derivatives segment.

Close

"...no contracts shall be available for trading in the above mentioned security with effect from September 27, 2019," the bourses said in separate notices.

related news

However, the existing unexpired contracts of July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019 will be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes shall also be introduced in the existing contract months, the notices added.

The exclusion of nine stocks by both exchanges comes on the backdrop of the Sebi's April 11, 2018 circular which said that after a period of one year from the date of the circular, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria will remain in derivatives segment.

Securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) had enhanced the criteria by revising market wide position limit and median quarter-sigma order size.

Besides, an additional criterion of average daily deliverable value in the cash market of Rs 10 crore was prescribed.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 08:38 am

tags #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.