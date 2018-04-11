NSE to examine compliance, legality of SGX move to list Indian derivative products

Following Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) announcement regarding listing of Indian equity derivative products in June, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that it will examine if these products are compliant and legally permissible with respect to its February 9 statement.

“We have asked for more details from SGX on the product structure and hope to have a conversation with the SGX team to get a better understanding of the product,” NSE said in a statement.

The exchange said that it will hold discussions with other exchanges along with the regulator to determine the next “course of action".

SGX's announcement comes after it said that it would launch successor products to its flagship Indian equity index derivatives before the bourse's license agreement with the NSE expires in August 2018.

In the statement, the SGX said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model with Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.

On February 9, 2018, the NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India had said that they would stop licensing their indexes and securities data to foreign exchanges, asserting that such agreements had led to trading being migrated outside the country.

After several rounds of meetings with the Finance Ministry and SEBI, the exchanges decided to withdraw licenses with foreign exchange. “Exchanges or their subsidiaries/group entities or any other entity having licensing arrangement with Exchanges shall not license/provide Indian Indices and/or the data including the price of Indian securities to any foreign exchange and/ or trading platforms for trading or settling derivatives in any form in a foreign jurisdiction,” NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India had said in a joint statement.

"It is observed that for various reasons the volumes in derivative trading based on Indian securities including indices have reached large proportions in some of the foreign jurisdictions, resulting in migration of liquidity from India, which is not in the best interest of Indian markets," the statement read.

(With inputs from Agencies)