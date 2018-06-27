NSE to conduct mock, live trading sessions on DR site next month

Leading exchange NSE today said that it will conduct live and mock trading sessions on its disaster recovery site next month for various segments. A disaster recovery (DR) site is necessary for all critical institutions like exchanges so that operations can be done in a smooth and seamless manner if any extraneous event affects the functioning of the main trading centre in Mumbai.

According to three separate NSE circulars, the mock trading sessions will be conducted from the disaster recovery site on July 7 and live trading sessions on July 9 and 10.

The exchange "shall be conducting trading sessions (mock and live)" from its DR site, NSE said.

The segments for which trading sessions will be held include 'Securities Lending and Borrowing Market', 'Debt Trade' and 'Mutual Fund Service System Trade'.

The exchange has requested its members to actively participate in the mock trading sessions to check the connectivity and to avoid login problems in live trading sessions from the DR site.

In another circular, NSE said it will conduct mock bidding sessions from its DR site on July 7 for debt limit auction.