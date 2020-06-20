NSE to add Abbott, IGL, Info Edge, Muthoot Finance to Nifty Next 50 from June 26

Abbott, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge, Muthoot Finance and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be added in the Nifty Next 50 index from next Friday.

However, stocks which are going to be removed from the index would be Ashok Leyland, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, The New India Assurance Company and Vodafone Idea.

These changes will become effective from June 26, 2020.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has also decided to make the replacement of stocks in NIFTY 500, NIFTY 100, NIFTY Midcap 150, NIFTY Smallcap 250, NIFTY Midcap 50, NIFTY Midcap 100, NIFTY Smallcap 50, NIFTY Smallcap 100, NIFTY LargeMidcap 250, NIFTY MidSmallcap 400 and NIFTY 200 indices as a part of its periodic review.

Among sectors, the IMSC also made changes in NIFTY Auto, NIFTY Consumer Durables, NIFTY Financial Services, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY IT, NIFTY Media, NIFTY Pharma, NIFTY PSU Bank, NIFTY Realty, NIFTY Commodities, NIFTY India Consumption, NIFTY MNC and NIFTY Services Sector.

In the Auto index, Balkrishna Industries will replace Apollo Tyres, while in Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals will be replaced by Dixon Technologies.

HDFC Asset Management Company and Piramal Enterprises will be a part of Nifty Financial Services index from next Friday, but Edelweiss Financial Services and Indiabulls Housing Finance will be excluded from the same index.

Info Edge (India), Larsen & Toubro Infotech and MphasiS will replace Hexaware Technologies, Just Dial and Tata Elxsi in IT index.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee also made replacement of stocks in Nifty100 Liquid 15, Nifty Midcap Liquid 15, Nifty Growth Sectors 15, NIFTY Dividend Opportunities 50, NIFTY Alpha Low-Volatility 30, NIFTY Quality Low-Volatility 30, NIFTY Alpha Quality Low-Volatility 30, NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low-Volatility 30, NIFTY100 Quality 30, NIFTY Midcap150 Quality 50, NIFTY500 Value 50,

NIFTY Alpha 50, NIFTY High Beta 50, NIFTY Low Volatility 50, NIFTY100 Alpha 30, NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 and NIFTY SME EMERGE indices.

But "No changes are being made to NIFTY Metal, NIFTY Oil & Gas, NIFTY Private Bank, NIFTY Energy, NIFTY Infrastructure, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY200 Quality 30, NIFTY Aditya Birla Group, NIFTY Mahindra Group, NIFTY Tata Group and NIFTY Tata Group 25 percent Cap indices," the exchange said in its circular dated June 10.