MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE surpasses 5 crore registered investors; Maharashtra tops with 17% new investor registrations

Total number of unique client codes registered with the exchange stand at 8.86 crore (clients could register with more than one trading member).

PTI
October 25, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST

The number of registered investors on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed five crore on Monday.

While the journey from three crore registered investors to four crore registered investors took about 15 months, the next one crore investor registrations took less than seven months, the leading bourse said in a statement.

Total number of unique client codes registered with the exchange stand at 8.86 crore (clients could register with more than one trading member).

"The milestone achieved today is the culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders to provide a bouquet of products, simplified client onboarding processes, investor education and awareness," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said.

"I am sure with the focused efforts of all stakeholders; we should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years," he added.

Close

Related stories

Total demat accounts in the country held with the two depositories -- CDSL and NSDL-- are at around 7.02 crore which include multiple demat accounts held by a single investor having a unique PAN.

An investor can have more than one demat account or trading account with different depository participants and trading members which are linked to a single PAN.

North Indian states contributed 36 percent of the new investor registrations on the NSE. Western states accounted for 31 percent, followed by southern and eastern states at 20 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Statewise, Maharashtra contributed 17 percent followed by Uttar Pradesh with 10 percent and Gujarat with 7 percent of the new investor registrations.

The top 10 states accounted for 71 percent of the new investor registrations.

The growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities.

The cities beyond the top 50 cities accounted for 57 percent of the new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 100 cities, contributed to 43 percent indicating that the growing interest in the equity markets is not restricted to the metros and a few tier-I cities.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CDSL #Demat account #Market news #National Stock Exchange of India #NSDL #NSE #PAN
first published: Oct 25, 2021 08:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.