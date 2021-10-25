NSE surpasses 5 crore registered investors; Maharashtra tops with 17% new investor registrations

The number of registered investors on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed five crore on Monday.

While the journey from three crore registered investors to four crore registered investors took about 15 months, the next one crore investor registrations took less than seven months, the leading bourse said in a statement.

Total number of unique client codes registered with the exchange stand at 8.86 crore (clients could register with more than one trading member).

"The milestone achieved today is the culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders to provide a bouquet of products, simplified client onboarding processes, investor education and awareness," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said.

"I am sure with the focused efforts of all stakeholders; we should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years," he added.

Total demat accounts in the country held with the two depositories -- CDSL and NSDL-- are at around 7.02 crore which include multiple demat accounts held by a single investor having a unique PAN.

An investor can have more than one demat account or trading account with different depository participants and trading members which are linked to a single PAN.

North Indian states contributed 36 percent of the new investor registrations on the NSE. Western states accounted for 31 percent, followed by southern and eastern states at 20 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Statewise, Maharashtra contributed 17 percent followed by Uttar Pradesh with 10 percent and Gujarat with 7 percent of the new investor registrations.

The top 10 states accounted for 71 percent of the new investor registrations.

The growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities.

The cities beyond the top 50 cities accounted for 57 percent of the new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 100 cities, contributed to 43 percent indicating that the growing interest in the equity markets is not restricted to the metros and a few tier-I cities.