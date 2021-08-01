MARKET NEWS

NSE sets quantity freeze limits for Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services derivatives

As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on July 31 announced the quantity freeze limits for derivatives contracts on Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services.

As per an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivatives contracts is at 2,800, while it is at 1,200 for Bank Nifty and at 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.

"Members are advised to take the updated contract.gz file available on extranet path 'faoftp/faocommon' before trading on August 02, 2021. Details of quantity freeze in respect of each underlying shall be available on the website," NSE said in a circular.

NSE had added four stocks - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - to the futures & options (F&O) segment from the July series taking the total list to 160 stocks and three indices.
Tags: #Nifty #Nifty Bank #Nifty Financial Services
first published: Aug 1, 2021 12:15 pm

