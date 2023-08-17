NSE rejig: ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC to be out of Nifty Next 50 from September 29

In the broader Nifty 500, a total of 18 replacements will be made

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on August 17 announced a rejig in its key indices, which will lead to the exclusion of ACC, Nykaa and HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) from the Nifty Next 50. The change will come into effect from September 29.

Along with the three companies, Indus Towers and Page Industries would also be moved out from Nifty Next 50. They will be replaced by Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor and Zydus Lifesciences.

The same set of replacement will also be seen in the Nifty 100 index, from September 29 onwards. Apart from the above five entities, Tata Motors would also be included in Nifty 100, as per a release issued by NSE.

Among the companies set for exclusion from Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100, ACC has lost 22.21 percent of its stock value year-to-date, Nykaa-operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures lost 14.28 percent, Indus Towers has slipped 14.29 percent and Page Industries 1.72 percent.

In the trading session on August 17, ACC closed at Rs 1,897.80 on the BSE, Nykaa at Rs 133, Indus Towers at Rs 161.55 and Page Industries at Rs 41,200.

NSE has also made changes to the broader Nifty 500 index, with a total of 18 companies set for exclusion on September 29. They include Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra Logistics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Jindal Worldwide and Godrej Agrovet, among others.

They would be replaced by 18 entities, including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Gillette India, Glenmark Life Sciences, Alok Industries, Procter & Gamble Health, and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, among others.