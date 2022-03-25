NSE puts seven stocks under F&O ban for Friday

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The total stocks that are banned from trading in the futures and options segment now increased to seven from six earlier after these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. The National Stock Exchange has added two fresh stocks to the list of seven stocks and removed one for March 25.

Vodafone Idea and L&T Finance Holdings were the latest addition to the ban list, whereas the exchange removed GNFC from the ban list.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL, and Sun TV Network continue to be on the F&O ban list published by the exchange.

Derivative contracts in these six securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence they are on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in a stock.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market wide position limit, then its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.