English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    NSE puts seven stocks under F&O ban for Friday

    Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL, and Sun TV Network continue to be on the F&O ban list published by the exchange.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The total stocks that are banned from trading in the futures and options segment now increased to seven from six earlier after these securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. The National Stock Exchange has added two fresh stocks to the list of seven stocks and removed one for March 25.

    Vodafone Idea and L&T Finance Holdings were the latest addition to the ban list, whereas the exchange removed GNFC from the ban list.

    Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL, and Sun TV Network continue to be on the F&O ban list published by the exchange.

    Derivative contracts in these six securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence they are on the ban list, the NSE said.

    “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

    Close

    Related stories

    During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks under the F&O ban, but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in a stock.

    The market-wide position limit, which is set by the stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market wide position limit, then its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

    Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Balrampur Chini Mills #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Finance Holdings #Market Edge #Sun TV Network #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 07:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.