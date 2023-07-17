NSE names list of indices in which Jio Financial Services will be included from July 20

(Representative image)

The NSE on July 17 listed the indices in which Reliance Industries' finance arm Jio Financial Services will be included from July 20.

Jio Financial Services entity will be included in the Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices, the National Stock Exchange mentioned.

"NSE has announced special pre-open session to be conducted for Reliance Industries Limited in Capital Market segment on July 20, 2023 on account of demerger of its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (‘spun-off entity’ to be renamed as Jio Financial Services Limited)," the bourse added in a circular.

Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries on July 17 rose 2.04 percent higher to Rs 2,796.40 apiece on the BSE.

Earlier, RIL had announced that it has set July 20 as the official date for determining which shareholders qualify to receive shares from the demerged entity, Under the scheme of arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for every share of RIL as of the record date. RSIL will be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

The company also announced on July 8 that Hitesh Kumar Sethi would be the managing director and chief executive officer of the new entity. The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.

Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has been appointed the additional director on the board of RSIL. Mehrishi was also the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta has been appointed the additional director.

Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as non-executive directors.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​