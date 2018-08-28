App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE Midcap, Smallcap indices best Nifty for 5 straight weeks; these 36 stocks surge 20-60%

Some experts feel the market may be pricing in some part of future earnings growth and that is the reason for it rallying without major correction

Sunil Shankar Matkar

The rally that started in the week ended July 27 is still ongoing, despite intermittent consolidation, as not only frontline (Sensex and Nifty) indices but even broader ones (Midcap and Smallcap) participated in it.

The major reason behind this uptick was Q1 earnings, which were more or less in line or better-than-expected. Other reasons include stability in the rupee and crude oil prices, positive global cues and easing of US-China trade tensions for the time being.

All these factors boosted investors' sentiment, which in turn pushed the Sensex and Nifty 5 percent higher each in five weeks, but broader markets ran ahead of frontline indices.

The Nifty Midcap index climbed 8 percent, while the Smallcap and Nifty500 climbed 7 percent and 6 percent, respectively, during the period.

related news

Some experts feel the market may be pricing in some part of future earnings growth and that is the reason for it rallying without major correction.

"Earnings is always the foundation of market but apart from that, other factors are liquidity, fund flow, political situation, world economy and US economy," Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told CNBC-TV18.

Experts largely expect earnings to grow by between 15 percent and 25 percent in FY19, followed by around 20 percent in FY20.

Sharekhan said that after the June quarter results, Sensex earnings are expected to report a 20-22 percent CAGR over FY2018-FY2020. Healthy growth is contingent on the easing of asset-quality issues for corporate lenders and normalisation of their earnings.

Given recent recoveries, management commentary and the record valuation gap between the private sector, retail banks, and corporate lenders, it might be a good idea to start nibbling on some of the quality corporate banks for an 18-24 month investment horizon, it advised.

“Moreover, we would suggest exploring opportunities in the industrial and quality midcap space now. We remain constructive on the consumption-driven sector, Retail, and IT Sectors,” Sharekhan said.

About 80 percent of all the stocks in each index -- Nifty50, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap -- participated in the rally seen over the last five weeks, which showed how earnings could drive stock prices.

Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services says earnings are always the foundation of the market.

Among midcaps, 16 stocks rallied between 20 percent and 60 percent in five weeks, including Indiabulls Ventures, Aditya Birla Fashion, Dilip Buildcon, United Breweries, Bata India, Adani Power, Reliance Capital, Info Edge, NALCO.

Apart from these stocks, NBCC, Wockhardt, Union Bank, Bank of India, Voltas, AU Smallcap Finance Bank, Tata Chemicals, and Bharat Forge, among others, gained 10-19 percent during the same period.

Image127082018

In five straight weeks, 74 out of 100 smallcap stocks ended in the green, of which the top 20 stocks rose by between 20 percent and 52 percent.

HCC, Reliance Communications, VIP Industries, Bombay Burmah, Capital First, PTC India, Vijaya Bank, NCC, Bombay Dyeing, Godfrey Phillips and Delta Corp are among these 20 stocks.

Image227082018

The rally in the Nifty 500, which generally covers all sectors available on the exchange, was led by 384 stocks that gained up to 89 percent in five weeks.

Among them, the top 20 stocks, which include Kwality, HDIL, Welspun Corp, Marksans Pharma, VIP Industries, Shilpa Medicare, JBF Industries, Jindal Poly Films, and Sunteck Realty, among others, surged 32-89 percent.

Image327082018

The rally in the benchmark Nifty50 was driven by banks, metals, pharma, and index heavyweights.

The top 16 stocks among Nifty constituents climbed 10-24 percent. These include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddys Laboratories, SBI, Tata Steel, Lupin, ITC, and Reliance Industries.

Image427082018

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 08:07 am

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.