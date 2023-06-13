NSE, Maharastra Govt and Moneybee Institute sign MoU to launch investor-awareness programmes

The MoU aims to create awareness amongst the public about the various aspects of investing in the capital markets

The National Stock of India (NSE) signed a tri-partite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Higher and Technical Education department (HTED), Government of Maharashtra, and Moneybee Institute.

The MoU aims to create awareness amongst the public about the various aspects of investing in the capital markets, provide relevant and practical knowledge to investors, enabling them to make informed investment decisions.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said: “Financial literacy is the need of the hour today… Maharashtra being the first state, through this initiative will be guided to avoid cyber fraud, create awareness about ponzi schemes and how and where to invest.”

The MoU is a sign of NSE’s commitment to investor awareness and financial literacy, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE. “As we begin our collaborative journey, we commit to empower and equip investors with relevant information for better decision-making,” he said. Recently, the exchange had tied up with standup comedian and influencer ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha to create an investor-awareness series called ‘Money Minded Malini’.

Shivani Dani Wakhare, Director Moneybee Institute, said, “Maharashtra has become the first state to actively initiate the financial literacy campaign in such a concrete way.”

The institute’s website says that it has been engaged in training related to finance and investments since 2007. They claim to have trained over 3 lakh students, industry participants and investors through their online and offline sessions.