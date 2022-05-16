NSE lists these 3 stocks, including GNFC, under F&O ban for Monday

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) has become the third stock to be banned from trading in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange for Monday, May 16, as the it crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

GNFC shares fell more than 9 percent to close at Rs 619, continuing downtrend for third consecutive session. It shed more than 24 percent in last three straight sessions, while the fall was 31 percent since April 5 this year.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank continued to be on the F&O ban list for yet another session.

If derivative contracts in securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.