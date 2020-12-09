PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE lists American Depository Receipts at NSE IFSC in GIFT City

Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, IFSCA, termed the event as a historic one and said he expected more and more issuers to use the IFSC platform for raising capital.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:06 PM IST

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on December 9 announced the listing of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) at NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC).

A statement by the NSE said that its wholly-owned subsidiary NSE IFSC had become the first international exchange in GIFT City to list ADRs, with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd being the first Indian corporate to do a secondary listing of their ADRs at NSE IFSC.

As per the statement of the exchange, the secondary listing of Dr. Reddy’s ADRs at NSE IFSC shall provide global investors an additional venue to transact in their ADRs. Participants holding depository accounts with either of the International Central Securities Depository (Euroclear Bank, Clearstream) or Depository Trust Company (DTC) shall be able to transact on these ADRs.

"We congratulate Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. for being the first to list their ADRs in GIFT IFSC. We invite all Indian issuers of GDRs / ADRs to list their depository receipts at NSE IFSC," said Vikram Limaye Managing Director & CEO, NSE.

"We are committed to building a vibrant primary market ecosystem and active and robust secondary market for capital market products at GIFT IFSC," he said.

Close

Related stories

Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, IFSCA, termed the event as a historic one and said he expected more and more issuers to use the IFSC platform for raising capital through the primary listing and increasing the depth and volume of trading through the secondary listing.

"At IFSCA, our vision is to be a leading global financial centre, connected to major global markets, with a primary focus on India’s economic development," Srinivas said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #NSE
first published: Dec 9, 2020 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.