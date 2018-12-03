App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE launches futures on overnight call rate

Mibor is the interest rate at which banks borrow from another for short term purposes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Stock Exchange said it has introduced futures on overnight call rate (Mibor) to provide participants an opportunity to manage risk exposures.

Mibor (Mumbai Inter-Bank Offer Rate) is the interest rate at which banks borrow from another for short term purposes.

"It is important to develop tools to help institutions manage interest rate risk. The futures on MIBOR, which is one of the key barometers of India's overnight borrowing and lending, is being introduced with the objective of providing a hedging instrument for interest rate risk," said NSE's managing director and chief executive Vikram Limaye.

On the first day, turnover (notional) in Mibor futures was Rs 185 crores. The participation was from financial institutions like banks, primary dealers and from the brokers, the NSE said in a release.

Financial Benchmarks India announces the overnight Mibor on a daily basis except holidays.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 11:08 pm

tags #India #Market news #NSE

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.