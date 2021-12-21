MARKET NEWS

English
NSE launches framework for higher corporate governance standards in listed companies

This new initiative would require companies to meet additional disclosure requirements to provide for higher quality of public information and greater transparency, NSE said.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST
Listed companies that voluntarily choose to be part of NSE Prime will need to comply with pre-defined norms (Representative image)

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on December 21 launched 'NSE Prime', a new framework that prescribes higher standards of corporate governance for listed companies than those required by regulations.

This new initiative will require companies to meet additional disclosure requirements to provide for higher quality of public information and greater transparency, NSE said in an official release.

"Listed companies that voluntarily choose to be part of NSE Prime will need to comply with pre-defined norms on an ongoing basis, which will be monitored by NSE," it said.

The norms are aimed towards "strengthening independence of boards, independent directors, and auditors; removing/mitigating conflict of interest situations, strengthening and standardizing financial disclosure and improving the quality of public information", NSE's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Limaye said at the launch event.

This initiative will increase the bar for corporate governance standards in the country, NSE added in its press release. It will also enable investors to identify companies which have voluntarily signed up for higher standards of corporate governance, broaden the quality of investors in listed companies and further strengthen trust in Indian capital markets, it said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak, who was among the keynote speakers at the launch event, said "NSE’s initiative is another step in the direction of raising the standards of corporate governance."

The view was echoed by Aarin Capital Partners' Chairman T V Mohandas Pai, who said good corporate governance "needs business entities to follow standards which are set at a higher level than regulations do".

"It is one of the best investments that businesses can make, as it lowers the cost of capital and makes business more competitive. Recognizing such entities who set higher standards for themselves enables the overall improvement in the business environment," Pai added.
Tags: #National Stock Exchange of India (NSE #NSE Prime #TV Mohandas Pai #Uday Kotak #Vikram Limaye
