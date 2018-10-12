App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE launches commodity derivatives segment

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

National Stock Exchange on October 12 launched commodity derivatives segment with trading in gold (1 kg), gold mini (100 gms) and silver contracts (30 kg).

NSE has also applied to Securities and Exchanges Board of India for new products in base metal and energy.

NSE is the second equity exchange after Bombay Stock Exchange to enter the commodity derivative segment.

"We are planning to bring in foreign hedgers into commodity markets and also looking to bring in institutions," said SEBI wholetime member SK Mohanty.

"NSE should look at more innovative products. Expect the commodity markets pie to increase. Consolidation in stock exchange will be determined by many factors," Vikram Limaye told Moneycontrol.

NSE has waived all transaction charges for the next three months while Bombay Stock Exchange has waived it for 12 months.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Commodities #NSE #Vikram Limaye

