NSE issues advisory against alleged fraudster. Read on

The National Stock Exchange has issued an advisory cautioning investors that a person operating with the name of ‘Bhavika Patel’ with mobile number 8866569092 is offering to handle trading accounts of investors by asking investors to share their user ID and password and is guaranteeing assured returns.

“The investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Further, investors are advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id and password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person is not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.” the exchange said in a press release.

Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange. The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes recourses like investor grievance redressal or Exchange dispute resolution will not be available to investors.