NSE Indices launches Nifty India Digital Index to track stocks exposed to 'digital theme'

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products, NSE Indices said.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
The base date for the index is April 01, 2005 and base value is 1000 (Representative image)

The base date for the index is April 01, 2005 and base value is 1000 (Representative image)

NSE Indices Ltd, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on December 14 announced the launch of Nifty India Digital Index to track stocks exposed to the "digital theme".

"The new index aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT enabled services, industrial electronics and telecom services companies," NSE Indices said in a press release.

The largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their six-month average free-float market capitalization as on the cutoff dates at the end of January and July, it said.

The weight of the stocks in the index is based on their free-float market capitalization, NSE Indices noted, further adding that sector weights are capped at 50 percent each and stock weights are capped at 7.5 percent each.

"Digitalization is happening rapidly and is touching every aspect of our lives. The Nifty India Digital index aims to capture the performance of companies exposed to the Digital theme, a theme which will likely continue to increase in importance in the future," said NSE Indices' Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Agarwal.

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products, the press release said.

The base date for the index is April 01, 2005 and base value is 1000. Index reconstitution will be done on a semi-annual basis, it added.
Tags: #National Stock Exchange of India (NSE #Nifty India Digital Index #NSE Indices Ltd
first published: Dec 14, 2021 06:35 pm

