NSE Indices launches India’s first Municipal Bond Index

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Presently, the index has 28 municipal bonds issued by 10 issuers all having credit rating in the AA rating category.

The Nifty India Municipal Bond Index will track the performance of Indian municipal bond market.

NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, on February 24 launched India’s first-ever Municipal Bond Index, Nifty India Municipal Bond Index at a SEBI workshop on Municipal Debt Securities in Bengaluru.

The Nifty India Municipal Bond Index tracks the performance of municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations across maturities and having investment-grade credit rating. The index includes municipal bonds issued as per the Securities Exchange Board of India Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities Regulations, 2015. Presently, the index has 28 municipal bonds issued by 10 issuers all having credit rating in the AA rating category. The index constituents are assigned weights based on their outstanding amount.

Indian municipal bond market has seen a resurgence of issuances after the SEBI Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities Regulations, 2015 came into effect and a renewed emphasis on municipal finance by policymakers. Raising money from capital markets incentivizes municipal corporations to fund new projects and improve civic infrastructure while encouraging them to become financially disciplined and governance oriented.

