NSE identifies eight cos for surveillance action

Leading stock exchange NSE has shortlisted eight companies, including Future Enterprises and GMR Infrastructure, that have higher levels of pledged shares by promoters, for surveillance action. The exchange would levy minimum margin of 35 per cent on the respective shares, including on stocks in derivatives segment.

Jindal Steel & Power, Dish TV India, Gayatri Projects, Max India, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project and Sequent Scientific are the other six companies identified for surveillance action, according to a circular.

"The applicable rate of margin in equity and equity derivatives segment shall be 35 per cent or existing margin, whichever is higher with effect from December 5 on all open positions as on December 4 and new positions created from December 5," the bourse said.

It also noted that shortlisting of securities under this surveillance measure is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.

In October, stock exchanges decided to take additional surveillance measures from November 1 in order to reduce volatility in stocks having higher levels of pledged shares by their promoters.