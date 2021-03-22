NSE glitch on February 24 | Storage area network failure led to trading halt

National Stock Exchange | Representative Image

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 22 said that it has removed the Storage Area Network (SAN) software following the link failure on February 24 which led to a halt in trading on the exchange between 10.06 am and 3.30 pm.

Elaborating on its efforts to bolster the system, NSE said that it has been investing in its technology infrastructure on a continuous basis and over the last 3-4 years, it has almost tripled its annual cash spend on capital and operational expenses on technology to approximately Rs 900 crores.

Finance Ministry asks SEBI to address issues that led to NSE outage

On the technical glitch that happened on February 24, 2021, it said, "On 24th February, post link failure, the SAN system at the primary data centre stopped functioning, which was completely unexpected."

The NSE added that the problem was caused by failover logic implemented by the vendor which did not conform to NSE’s stated design requirements, coupled with issues in the configuration done by the SAN vendor. The stock exchange even said that the specific failure logic used by the vendor was not communicated to NSE and was not appropriate for NSE’s setup, which led to the SAN failure.

The NSE says SAN is a fault tolerant system that was designed to function seamlessly even in the event of telecom link failures between primary and NDR copies. One of the features of SAN that was deployed in October 2020 was designed to provide not just zero data loss but also zero down time.

However, due to the digging and construction activity along the path between Near Disaster Recovery (NDR) in Mumbai BKC and the disaster recovery (DR) site in Chennai, the stock exchange faced instability in links from both service providers on February 24. Prior to this, operations continued without any interruption even after link failures.

With the link failure in place, the NSE decided invocation of DR to bring up the market at the earliest with least disruption to market participants and post evaluation, a decision was taken to bring up the systems at the primary site. At around 3:17 pm, NSE made an announcement with respect to re-opening of the markets to its members after the issue was resolved, the press statement said.

Meanwhile, NSE Clearing’s (NCL) risk management system (RMS) at BSE and MSEI was functioning and cleared trades executed on BSE and MSEI within the collateral levels available at the time NCL’s RMS at the primary site became unavailable.

Though trading was halted at NSE, it continued on BSE and MSEI and volumes on BSE were twice the average daily volumes on BSE after excluding any block trades.

On February 24, 97 percent of trades in the cash market and 87 percent of the trades in equity derivatives on BSE were cleared by NSE Clearing.

Sebi tightens rules for exchange disruptions

During the technical glitch, NSE Clearing’s slave risk management system at BSE and MSEI managed around Rs 8,100 crores of cash market trades, Rs 258,000 crores of notional value of equity derivatives trades and Rs 16,700 crores of currency derivatives trades on BSE and approximately Rs 700 crores of currency derivatives trades on MSEI, the statement said.

Meanwhile, India’s market regulator said on Monday that stock exchanges and other market entities will need to switch quicker to their backup sites to resume operations in case of disruptions, weeks after a top exchange was shut down during trading.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in when critical systems are disrupted, institutions must declare a “disaster” within 30 minutes and take steps - including going to a back up - within the next 45 minutes.

The rules apply to stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.