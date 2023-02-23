 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE gets the final Sebi approval to launch Social Stock Exchange

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Two months after getting in-principle nod, National Stock Exchange (NSE) has got the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch a Social Stock Exchange

The NSE has got the greenlight from the capital markets regulator to launch its Social Stock Exchange, the bourse said in a release today.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had given an in-principle approval to National Stock Exchange (NSE) for setting up the exchange last December.

The idea of a social stock exchange was first mooted in the Union Budget 2019-20 to enable entities involved in social activities such as charitable trusts and non-profit organisations (NPO) to access the capital market for funds.

NPOs and even for-profit social enterprises (FPE) will need to register on the exchange and mobilise funds through instruments such as zero coupon zero principal (ZCZP) through a public offering or even a private placement.