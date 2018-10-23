NSE gets SEBI nod to launch copper large futures contract

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it has got regulatory approval to launch copper large futures contract with a trading unit of 25 tonne.

In the international commodity markets, the 25-tonne copper futures contract is one of the highest traded contracts and is considered as the global benchmark, a release said.

With the introduction of a similar large size futures contract, NSE aims to provide an onshore hedging platform to big Indian corporates, refiners and various users in the value chain.

The large size contract offering will be settled by way of physical delivery incorporating world-class infrastructure and global best practices.