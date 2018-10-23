App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE gets SEBI nod to launch copper large futures contract

In the international commodity markets, the 25-tonne copper futures contract is one of the highest traded contracts and is considered as the global benchmark, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it has got regulatory approval to launch copper large futures contract with a trading unit of 25 tonne.

In the international commodity markets, the 25-tonne copper futures contract is one of the highest traded contracts and is considered as the global benchmark, a release said.

With the introduction of a similar large size futures contract, NSE aims to provide an onshore hedging platform to big Indian corporates, refiners and various users in the value chain.

The large size contract offering will be settled by way of physical delivery incorporating world-class infrastructure and global best practices.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #Commodities #Market news #NSE

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.