Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

NSE gets interim relief from SAT in co-location case

The exchange would have to continue to deposit revenues from the co-location facility to an escrow account.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) stayed Sebi rulings that directed the National Stock Exchange to disgorge profits of over Rs 625 crore in the co-location case. However, the tribunal directed the bourse to deposit Rs 625 crore with Sebi in two weeks.

On Tuesday, the NSE moved the tribunal challenging Sebi's rulings against it in the co-location case.

In April, Sebi directed the exchange to disgorge profits of over Rs 1,000 crore and imposed a six-month ban on launching new derivative products besides action against other entities, including some current and former officials.

The amount includes disgorgement of Rs 625 crore profit derived from dissemination of data in the co-location case.

The tribunal has also ordered the exchange to initiate an enquiry against its staff to find out if they had given any treatment preferential in terms of access to market data to certain brokers.

The NSE told the tribunal that it would not come out with an initial public offering for next six months in compliance with the Sebi order. In the co-location case, the regulator had barred the exchange from accessing the securities market for six months.

First Published on May 23, 2019 06:20 am

tags #Market news

