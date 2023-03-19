 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE says it follows non-discretionary, transparent rules for surveillance actions on all stocks

Mar 19, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

After the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE last week announced that three Adani group companies will move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), the Congress had asked why the stock exchange regulator is standing by and allowing investors to take on added exposure to such stocks.

Amid criticism by the Opposition of its decision to exclude three Adani group stocks from short-term surveillance, NSE on Sunday defended its action, saying such moves are based on non-discretionary, pre-announced and automatically applicable rules and involve no human interventions.

After the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE last week announced that three Adani group companies — Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar — will move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM), the Congress had asked why the stock exchange regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is standing by and allowing investors to take on added exposure to such stocks.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh also said that even as global index providers, such as MSCI, S&P, Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, reviewed the position of the Adani stocks in their equity indices, the NSE went the other way and included five Adani Group companies in no less than 14 indices, beginning March 20.

NSE and BSE have also decided to move two Adani group stocks — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework from Monday.