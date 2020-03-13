App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE facilitates single-largest debt issuance by InvIT

Larsen & Toubro-sponsored IndInfravit Trust allocated Rs 1,675 crore on the NSE-EBP for financing its road asset acquisitions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has facilitated the single-largest debt issuance of around Rs 1,675 crore by an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) on its platform.

The exchange, through its electronic bidding platform (NSE-EBP), facilitated the issuance on March 6 and the funds pay-in for the deal concluded on March 11.

Larsen & Toubro-sponsored IndInfravit Trust allocated Rs 1,675 crore on the NSE-EBP for financing its road asset acquisitions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project.

These bonds issued by IndInfravit will be listed on NSE and carry a fixed coupon of 9.04 per cent over a maturity period of 18 years, that is March 2038, the exchange said in a statement.

The platform is aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency in the price discovery mechanism and reduce the time and cost of debt issuances on a private placement basis.

In April 2018, markets regulator Sebi had permitted InvITs and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to issue debt securities.

Subsequently, in a bid to attract more investors and optimise the returns for InvITs, the regulator raised the leverage limit from 49 per cent to 70 per cent.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Business #IndInfravit #Larsen & Toubro #National Stock Exchange

