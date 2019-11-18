App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE facilitates primary subscription for retail investors in State Development Loan auctions

SDLs are dated securities issued by state governments through normal auctions similar to the auctions conducted for dated securities issued by the central government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading bourse NSE on Monday said it has introduced facilitation of subscription in State Development Loans (SDLs) through its e-Gsec platform that will enable retail participation in securities issued by state governments. The e-Gsec platform was launched by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in April last year, to allow retail investors to invest in government securities and hold them in existing demat accounts.

SDLs are dated securities issued by state governments through normal auctions similar to the auctions conducted for dated securities issued by the central government.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts auctions for such securities on a weekly basis where 10 per cent of the notified amount is allotted for eligible investors under the scheme for non-competitive bidding (NCB).

Close

The interest on SDL is received at half-yearly intervals and the principal is repaid on the maturity date.

related news

The exchange acts as facilitator in NCB route to aggregate the bids received from retail investors and submits a single bid to RBI. The exchange has been offering G-sec and T-bills issued by central government from April 2018 to facilitate retail participation in these securities.

"NSE has been successfully facilitating retail participation in government securities through NSE e-Gsec platform for more than a year now. Adding SDLs in the current offerings will further add to the variety of investment avenues at NSE for greater retail participation in fixed income products," the exchange's MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said in a statement.

Limaye further said "NSE will continue to offer vanilla retail products leveraging on its robust technology and retail distribution capabilities".

NSE's wide presence and reach through its members along with investor awareness and education initiatives is likely to bring higher participation by retail in this asset class, helping issuers to diversify their investor base, he noted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #BSE #Market news #NSE #retail investors #State Development

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home