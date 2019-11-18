NSE facilitates primary subscription for retail investors in SDL auctions

India’s leading stock exchange, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on November 18 introduced the facilitation of subscription in State Development Loans (SDLs) through its e-Gsec platform to enable retail participation through the non-competitive bidding (NCB) route, a media release of the exchange said.

Sharing his views on the development, the MD & CEO of NSE, Vikram Limaye, said “NSE has been successfully facilitating retail participation in government securities through NSE e-Gsec platform for more than a year now. Adding SDLs in the current offerings will further add to the variety of investment avenues at NSE for greater retail participation in fixed income products."

Limaye added that NSE will continue to offer vanilla retail products leveraging on its robust technology and retail distribution capabilities.

SDLs are dated securities issued by state governments through a normal auction similar to the auctions conducted for dated securities issued by the central government.

The RBI conducts auctions for SDLs on a weekly basis where 10 percent of the notified amount is allotted for eligible investors under the scheme for non-competitive bidding. The interest on SDL is received at half-yearly intervals and the principal is repaid on the maturity date.

Similar to the dated securities issued by the central government, SDLs issued by state governments also qualify for the statutory liquidity requirement of the banks.

The NCB facility was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to encourage retail participation in the primary market for government securities and SDLs and NSE acts as a facilitator in NCB to aggregate the bids received from the retail investors and submits a single bid to RBI.