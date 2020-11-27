NSE declares Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, scraps membership

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has expelled Anugrah Stock & Broking from the exchange after declaring it a defaulter.

Anugrah Stock & Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange under Rules 1 and 2 of Chapter IV of the NSEIL Rules and has been declared as defaulter under provision 1 (a) of Chapter XII of Exchange Bye laws w.e.f. November 26, 2020, after the close of market hours, NSE said in a release.