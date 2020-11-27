PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE declares Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, scraps membership

Anugrah Stock & Broking is the second company to face NSE action this week after the exchange expelled Karvy Stock Broking.

Moneycontrol News

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has expelled Anugrah Stock & Broking from the exchange after declaring it a defaulter.

Anugrah Stock & Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange under Rules 1 and 2 of Chapter IV of the NSEIL Rules and has been declared as defaulter under provision 1 (a) of Chapter XII of Exchange Bye laws w.e.f. November 26, 2020, after the close of market hours, NSE said in a release.

anuraghThe move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) scrapped Karvy Stock Broking's membership and declared it a defaulter.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 09:17 am

