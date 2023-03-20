 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE co-location case: SC refuses to stay SAT order, directs Sebi to refund Rs 300 cr to exchange

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), in January, delivered major relief to the National Stock Exchange when it set aside SEBI's April 2019 order directing it to disgorge Rs 1,000 crore for committing violations of stock exchanges and clearing corporation regulations.

In a setback for SEBI, the Supreme Court has directed the market regulator to refund NSE Rs 300 crore deposited under disgorgement orders.

The SC refused to stay the January SAT order. It has also issued notice to NSE on a plea by the market regulator.

In its order delivered on April 30, 2019, the market regulator had directed NSE to disgorge Rs 624.89 crore at 12 percent interest per annum from April 2014 onwards.