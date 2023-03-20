NSE co-location case: SC refuses to stay SAT order, directs Sebi to refund Rs 300 cr to exchange

In a setback for SEBI, the Supreme Court has directed the market regulator to refund NSE Rs 300 crore deposited under disgorgement orders.

The SC refused to stay the January SAT order. It has also issued notice to NSE on a plea by the market regulator.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). in January, delivered major relief to the National Stock Exchange when it set aside SEBI's April 2019 order directing it to disgorge Rs 1,000 crore for committing violations of stock exchanges and clearing corporation regulations.

In its order delivered on April 30, 2019, the market regulator had directed NSE to disgorge Rs 624.89 crore at 12 percent interest per annum from April 2014 onwards.

The Supreme Court also chastised the market regulator for its slow pace of investigations and regulatory orders, and questioned if it had been asleep all this while. In its order delivered in late January, the SAT bench, comprising Justices Tarun Agarwala and MT Joshi, took Sebi to task and skewered it for failing in the investigation.

“We must observe that when serious allegations were made against a first-level regulator, namely, NSE, Sebi should have been proactive and should have conducted the investigation seriously.” the bench observed. “Sebi had adopted a slow approach and, in fact, was placing a protective cover over NSE's alleged misdeeds. It is only when questions were placed on the floor of the Parliament that Sebi woke up and instituted an investigation. The scope of the investigation was limited.”

The tribunal bench didn't stop at this. “In our opinion, considering the gravity of the alleged charges, Sebi should have itself conducted an investigation/enquiry, instead of delegating it to NSE to conduct an investigation. It is strange and it does not stand to reason as to how Sebi directed NSE to conduct an investigation against itself. It is clear that a casual approach was adopted.”

In the co-location scam, traders had placed their servers in close proximity to that of the exchange thereby giving them an undue advantage in terms of accessing data faster and benefiting from it.