NSE, BSE suspends trading in Lakshmi Vilas Bank; govt to merge it with DBS Bank

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) was suspended from November 26, 2020, from the NSE, as the bank merges with DBS Bank on November 27 and the stock will be delisted from the exchange on that day.

The Central government via a Finance Ministry notification on November 25 has sanctioned the final scheme of amalgamation between crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and DBS Bank India which will come into effect from November 27, 2020.

All the branches of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank will function as branches of DBS Bank India from November 27.

"Customers, including depositors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be able to operate their accounts as customers of DBS Bank India with effect from November 27, 2020. Consequently, the moratorium on the Lakshmi Vilas Bank will cease to be operative from that date," said Lakshmi Vilas Bank in a regulatory filing on NSE.

The RBI had invited suggestions and objections on the draft scheme of amalgamation after placing LVB under a moratorium on November 17.