NSE-BSE showed maturity in reverting Bank Nifty expiry decision: Sebi's Madhabi Buch

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, on June 28, though not explicitly but indicated that the regulator might have played a role in NSE’s reversal of decision on shifting its Bank Nifty’s expiry day to Friday.

Earlier in the week, NSE relented to BSE’s request to not shift the expiry of Bank Nifty contracts to Friday, which would have clashed with recently relaunched Bankex and Sensex futures and options contracts, leading to stifling their growth.

“In our view that's actually a very mature and a sensible approach because at the end of the day what benefits everybody and the entire ecosystem is diversification of risk,” said Buch.

Buch mentioned that if the market is concentrated to a single entity, referring to near monopoly that NSE enjoys in F&O segment, if some incident such as a cyber attack happens, it may lead to a loss for investors.

The similar sentiments have been expressed by BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

NSE and BSE in a joint press release earlier this week said “in the interest of market development” the NSE has decided to withdraw the circular. Some have already suggested that the regulator may have played a role in reconciling two rivals.

“The two exchanges sitting together reconciling this in the interest of the wider interest of risk diversification in the market…it was a good move that they made,” she added.

Buch stressed that the regulator wants a level playing field for all layers in the market.

“The odds should not be stacked against one in favour of another. The circular you saw from the exchanges was the first step from us relating to the level playing field,” Buch said, addressing a question about what the regulator can do to reduce concentration risk.

She added that SEBI will be announcing half a dozen small steps as well to mitigate the concerns of the market.