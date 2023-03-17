 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE, BSE remove 3 Adani group stocks from short-term surveillance

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

The stocks will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges.

Adani

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE has announced that three Adani group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar -- will move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM).

The stocks will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges.

The NSE and the BSE had put the three Adani group firms, including the flagship firm Adani Enterprises, under the ASM framework on March 8.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.