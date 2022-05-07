NSE board declares dividend of Rs 42 per share

The board of directors of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared a dividend of Rs 42 per share in its meet held on May 6, the company announced in a media statement.

The board meeting looked at the audited financial results (both stand-alone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2022 and recommended the final dividend.

“The Board has inter-alia recommended a final dividend of 4,200 percent i.e., Rs 42 per equity share of Re 1 each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022,” the NSE statement said.

It added that the final dividend, if approved, by shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30th day from the date of AGM.

The NSE board has also shortlisted names for the post of managing director and chief executive officer.