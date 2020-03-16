NSE announces changes, Yes Bank to exit all Nifty indices

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has asked for accelerating the removal of Yes Bank from various Nifty indices, said a press release on March 16 that also announced a string of replacements.

In the light of the recent developments relating to Yes Bank, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) had decided to accelerate the removal of Yes Bank from Nifty50, Nifty Bank and all Nifty equity indices with effect from March 19, it said.

While Yes Bank will be excluded from the Nifty50 index, Shree Cement will be included on March 19 and the replacement will also be applicable to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Services Sector indices.

Yes Bank will be removed from the Nifty500 index also and Sterling And Wilson Solar be included in the index.

In the Nifty100 index, Yes Bank is on way out while Adani Transmission gets in.

Yes Bank will be excluded from the Nifty200 index also and Adani Transmission included.

The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index will see Yes Bank and Adani Green Energy in.

In the Nifty100 Liquid15 index, Bharti Airtel will replace Yes Bank, while in Nifty High Beta 50 index, Yes Bank will be replaced by NMDC.

In the Nifty50 Value 20 pack, ITC will replace Yes Bank and in the Nifty500 Value50 pack, GHCL will replace the beleaguered private lender

Shree Cement will exit the Nifty Next 50 and Adani Transmission will take its place.

Adani Transmission will move out from the Nifty Midcap150 index to make way for Adani Green Energy.

Adani Transmission will be removed from the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Sterling and Wilson Solar will replace.

Sterling and Wilson Solar will also replace Adani Green Energy on the Nifty Smallcap250 index.

NSE said it will announce Yes Bank’s replacements for the Nifty Midcap50, Nifty Midcap150, Nifty Midcap100, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Midcap Liquid 15 indices in due course, as the stock will cease to be the member of these indices from March 27.