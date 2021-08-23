MARKET NEWS

NSE, BSE advise investors to stay away from unregulated derivative products

"The exchange has noticed some unregulated platforms or websites offering trading in certain unregulated derivative products called contracts for difference (CFD) and binary options," NSE said.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 23 issued an advisory to stay away from unregulated derivative products after observing some investors were investing in them.

"The exchange has noticed some unregulated platforms or websites offering trading in certain unregulated derivative products called contracts for difference (CFD) and binary options," NSE said.

"Investors falling prey to the promises of high returns by these websites or platforms may eventually lose money heavily. Hence, Investors are advised to refrain from dealing or investing in unregulated products offered by such unregulated internet-based trading platforms," the exchange added.

CFD is a sort of financial contract in derivatives trading. It pays the differences of the opening and closing trade price in the settlement price. It is usually cash-settled and not allowed in many markets globally.

On the other hand, binary options depending on the yes or no proposition. In this segment, an investor bets on an underlying asset after guessing what the price of that asset will be at a certain time.

NSE is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA) for the calendar year 2020.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #markets #NSE
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:48 pm

