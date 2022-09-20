NSE adds two more stocks to F&O ban list for Tuesday

The National Stock Exchange has added two more stocks to its F&O ban list for September 20 after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Delta Corp and Escorts Kubota are the latest to be added to the list. Both traded in opposite direction on September 19 with Delta Corp falling 4.6 percent and Escorts rising 8 percent.

Escorts Kubota was the third biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 8 percent to end at a record closing high of Rs 2,086 on Monday and formed large bullish candle which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts. Also it has a given a strong breakout of small downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 2 and September 16.

Delta Corp has seen the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, which resembles Evening Star kind of pattern formation if we consider the trend of last three days.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, PVR and RBL Bank remained in the F&O ban list for yet another session.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.