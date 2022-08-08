NSE adds two more stocks to F&O ban list for Monday

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange has added two more stocks to its F&O ban list for August 8 after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Delta Corp and Balrampur Chini Mills are the latest to be added in the list, which saw high short build-up on last Friday. In fact, both were among the top five stocks in the short build-up list.

Casino gaming company Delta Corp closed with 0.2 percent loss at Rs 194.55, continuing downtrend and forming a Gravestone Doji kind of pattern on daily charts on Friday following three bearish candles in previous three consecutive sessions, while sugar company Balrampur Chini Mills lost 3.8 percent to Rs 350.65 on Friday, forming large bearish candles with above-average volumes for three straight sessions.

Escorts Kubota is already in the F&O ban list, rising 0.4 percent to Rs 1,642.6 and formed a small bodied bullish candle on Friday, following Doji kind of pattern formation in the previous two sessions.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.