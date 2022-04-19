NSE adds Tata Power to F&O ban list for Tuesday

live bse live

Tata Power Company has been banned from trading in the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange for Tuesday, April 19, after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Tata Power shares rallied 42 percent in six weeks (February 24-April 6) before seeing 11 percent correction in the last six sessions. The firm is one of the beneficiaries in the renewable energy space which the government is focusing on. Also increasing focus on building charging stations for electric vehicles supported the stock.

Private sector lender RBL Bank has been removed from the ban list after a week.

If derivative contracts in securities crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

