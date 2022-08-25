NSE adds RBL Bank to F&O ban list on August contracts expiry day

The National Stock Exchange has added private sector lender RBL Bank to its F&O ban list for August 25, the monthly expiry day for August derivative contracts, after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

RBL Bank shares have seen a strong run-up on August 24, reporting a massive 17 percent rally to close at nearly five-month high of Rs 121.75, on top of a six percent rally in the previous session.

The stock has seen a formation of robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with strong volumes. Also there was Morning Star kind of pattern in the previous session chart as well as on monthly charts, which is generally known as bullish reversal pattern.

In addition, the stock has been trading in the upper band of Bollinger band for more than a month now and on Wednesday closed above the upper Bollinger band.

On Monday in current week, board members of the bank approved fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issue of debt securities. Apart from that, the board has also given approval for the appointment of two new members -- Gopal Jain who is a managing partner at Gaja Capital, and Sivakumar Gopalan, a researcher for over three decades.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.