NSE adds Indiabulls Housing Finance to F&O ban list for Monday in F&O expiry week

The National Stock Exchange on July 22 decided to add Indiabulls Housing Finance as the third stock to its futures & options (F&O) ban list for July 25, the beginning of the monthly expiry week, after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

RBL Bank and Delta Corp are already on the list, falling nearly 3 percent and 0.3 percent on last Friday. On the same day, private sector lender RBL Bank saw the highest long unwinding, while casino gaming company Delta Corp also saw long unwinding.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the latest addition to the NSE F&O ban list, which corrected nearly 1 percent to Rs 100.45, and came in at the third highest position on the list of stocks that saw short build-up. Since after hitting high wave candle on June 14, the stock has been rangebound.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.