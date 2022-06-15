NSE adds Indiabulls Housing Finance as third stock to F&O ban list for Wednesday

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance as the third stock on its futures and options ban list for June 15 after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

RBL Bank and Delta Corp are already on the ban list. RBL Bank was at the top in the short-covering list on Tuesday, which was down just half a percent following nearly 23 percent slump in the previous session after R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the chief executive officer of the bank for three years after the exit of long-time CEO and Managing Director Vishwavi Ahuja nearly six months ago.

Delta Corp shares rebounded by 2.2 percent June 14 after a correction of 20 percent consistently since May 30.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, which fell 15 percent in last four consecutive sessions, saw short build-up on Tuesday and was at the fourth position in short build-up list.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.