English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    NSE adds Indiabulls Housing Finance as third stock to F&O ban list for Wednesday

    Indiabulls Housing Finance, which fell 15 percent in last four consecutive sessions, saw short build-up on Tuesday and was at the fourth position in short build-up list.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 15, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance as the third stock on its futures and options ban list for June 15 after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    RBL Bank and Delta Corp are already on the ban list. RBL Bank was at the top in the short-covering list on Tuesday, which was down just half a percent following nearly 23 percent slump in the previous session after R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the chief executive officer of the bank for three years after the exit of long-time CEO and Managing Director Vishwavi Ahuja nearly six months ago.

    Delta Corp shares rebounded by 2.2 percent June 14 after a correction of 20 percent consistently since May 30.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance, which fell 15 percent in last four consecutive sessions, saw short build-up on Tuesday and was at the fourth position in short build-up list.

    If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

    Close

    Related stories

    “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

    During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

    The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

    Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Edge #RBL Bank
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 06:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.