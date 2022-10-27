NSE adds BHEL, Punjab National Bank to ban list for F&O expiry day

The National Stock Exchange has added Punjab National Bank to its F&O ban list for October 27, the expiry day for monthly futures & options contracts, after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

It will be the second stock in the F&O ban list for Thursday. PNB shares rallied more than 5 percent on October 25, taking total gains to more than 20 percent in last seven consecutive sessions. The stock has seen long bullish candlestick pattern formation on the daily charts with large volumes on Tuesday, and also it has seen long build-up on the same day.

Power equipment manufacturer BHEL is already in the F&O ban list, climbing more than 7 percent to Rs 71.1 on Tuesday. It has formed big bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. In fact it has been making higher highs higher lows since June lows, and jumped 69 percent from said lows. It was the top stock in long build-up list on Tuesday.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.