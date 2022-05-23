NSE adds BHEL as fifth stock to F&O ban list for Monday

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The National Stock Exchange has decided to add Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) as the fifth stock on its F&O ban list for May 23 after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank are already on the list. GNFC and Delta Corp were amongst the top five stocks that saw huge short covering on last Friday.

State-owned power equipment manufacturer BHEL surged nearly eight percent to close at Rs 53.10 last Friday. In the last six sessions, the stock gained 17 percent after falling nearly 16 percent in the previous five sessions.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes