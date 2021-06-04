MARKET NEWS

NSE adds 4 stocks to F&O segment from July series

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
 
 
National Stock Exchange on June 3 announced the addition of four stocks to the futures & options segment from July series taking the total list to 160 stocks and three indices.

The futures and options contracts on 4 additional securities - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Coromandel International, Indian Hotels Company, and Metropolis Healthcare - will be available for trading from June 25, the exchange notified.

"These changes will be effective from June 25, 2021, the first day of July series, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of quarter sigma computation cycle of June 2021," said NSE.

The exchange said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities would be informed on June 24 through a separate circular.
These securities have been added to the futures and options segment based on the stock selection criteria prescribed by the Security and Exchange Board of India which takes into consideration parameters like average daily market capitalisation, average daily traded value, the market wide position limit in the security and the quarter sigma values.
TAGS: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Coromandel International #Market news #Metropolis Healthcare
